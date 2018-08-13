Deaf People Explain the Precious Balance of Using Technology to Hear While Maintaining Their Identity

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky, the daughter of deaf parents and mother of a deaf son, sat in conversation with 14 young, deaf people who were suddenly able to hear with the help of cochlear implants and other technologies. While each of these subjects had different experiences growing up, many of them appeared to appreciate the precious balance of being able to hear, while maintaining their identity as a deaf person at any time they wished.

You just have to learn to embrace it. I mean, I think it took me until college to really embrace how cool this is, that I can hear, and still take it off andbe deaf at the same time.