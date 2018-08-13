Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Deaf People Explain the Precious Balance of Using Technology to Hear While Maintaining Their Identity

by at on

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky, the daughter of deaf parents and mother of a deaf son, sat in conversation with 14 young, deaf people who were suddenly able to hear with the help of cochlear implants and other technologies. While each of these subjects had different experiences growing up, many of them appeared to appreciate the precious balance of being able to hear, while maintaining their identity as a deaf person at any time they wished.

You just have to learn to embrace it. I mean, I think it took me until college to really embrace how cool this is, that I can hear, and still take it off andbe deaf at the same time.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP