A Look at How Taylor Makes Their Incredible Guitars

Video producer Caroline Aghajanian of Insider visited Taylor Guitars in El Cajon, California and in Tecate, Mexico in order to get an idea of how they make their incredible guitars, what the guitars costs, why there are two factories and what makes their guitars different from others.

Taylor Guitars was founded by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug in 1974. That’s fairly new considering some of its competitors, like Gibson or Martin Guitars. …Their factory in El Cajon makes their guitars out of all solid wood instead of laminate construction. Some models require advanced woodworking techniques or greater decorated detail work, which can also increase the price. If the guitar is well maintained, the sound will continue to improve as the guitar’s wood ages, making it sound richer and more resonant.