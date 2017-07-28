In an interesting episode of Pingsider by the International Table Tennis Federation, they visit ball production company Double Happiness (DHS) and learn how table tennis balls are made.
via The Awesomer
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
In an interesting episode of Pingsider by the International Table Tennis Federation, they visit ball production company Double Happiness (DHS) and learn how table tennis balls are made.
via The Awesomer
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!