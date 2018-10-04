Laughing Squid

How Stenography Differs From QWERTY Typing

In 2015 Stanley Sakai, a stenographer by trade, visually and verbally offered a “quick and dirty” explanation about what stenography is, what stenographers do, how stenographers are able to keep up during a hearing or trial and how stenography differs greatly from QWERTY typing.

…Steno is not typing. Typing is when you get one character of output or one press of the keyboard; whereas in steno you press multiple keys at the same time to make a steno outline which must then go through a translation process to produce readable text. …The keys’ correspond to phonemic values rather than letters and certain combinations of keys are used to substitute for sounds that are not present.

