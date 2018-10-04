How Stenography Differs From QWERTY Typing

In 2015 Stanley Sakai, a stenographer by trade, visually and verbally offered a “quick and dirty” explanation about what stenography is, what stenographers do, how stenographers are able to keep up during a hearing or trial and how stenography differs greatly from QWERTY typing.

…Steno is not typing. Typing is when you get one character of output or one press of the keyboard; whereas in steno you press multiple keys at the same time to make a steno outline which must then go through a translation process to produce readable text. …The keys’ correspond to phonemic values rather than letters and certain combinations of keys are used to substitute for sounds that are not present.

via reddit