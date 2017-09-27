Laughing Squid

How the QWERTY Pattern Became the Industry Standard for Typewriters and Computer Keyboards

In a striking episode of the Vox series Overrated, video producer Phil Edwards explains the fascinating history of the typewriter, the different ways the keyboard letters were arranged, who invented the QWERTY keyboard and how the Union Typewriter Company, a conglomerate of typewriter manufacturers, permanently affixed QWERTY as the standard keyboard arrangement.

Over time, however, business reasons and typing education made QWERTY a standard across the industry and, eventually, for the vast majority of typists. Though there are exceptions to QWERTY’s domination, for the most part, this keyboard layout remains the default even today.


