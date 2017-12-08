A In-Depth Look at How Movie Trailers Have Evolved Over the Last Century

Video producer Granger Willson of Vulture takes an in-depth look at how movie trailers have evolved over the last century.
Movie marketing has always been an art form in and of itself, and movie trailers have now enticed audiences for more than a hundred years. With the passage of time, trailers have evolved from straightforward descriptions of films, to ominously voiced-over montages, to frenetic and spoiler-phobic teasers. Watch how trailers have changed since their invention and which films’ trailers have had the biggest impact on the medium.