How Historical Monarchs Might Look in Modern Times

Texas graphic designer Becca Saladin has created “Royalty Now”, a very clever manipulated photo series that imagines what historical monarchs from the past might look like with a modern makeover. The results are oddly familiar.
Saladin told My Modern Met that she started this series by modernizing Anne Boleyn.
I put her in a modern outfit, painted on her eyelashes, eyebrows, and makeup, and was excited by what I saw…She became much more relatable to me after that creation. After that, I started doing more of my favorite figures and started on Instagram as a way to share my work with fellow history lovers.
Also included in this royal list are King Henry, VIII, Queen Isabelle of Castille, Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Nefertiti, Prince Albert, Julius Caesar and Alexander the Great.
