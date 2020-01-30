How Historical Monarchs Might Look in Modern Times

Texas graphic designer Becca Saladin has created “Royalty Now”, a very clever manipulated photo series that imagines what historical monarchs from the past might look like with a modern makeover. The results are oddly familiar.

Saladin told My Modern Met that she started this series by modernizing Anne Boleyn.

I put her in a modern outfit, painted on her eyelashes, eyebrows, and makeup, and was excited by what I saw…She became much more relatable to me after that creation. After that, I started doing more of my favorite figures and started on Instagram as a way to share my work with fellow history lovers.