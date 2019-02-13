The Chemistry Behind the Crimping, Curling and Styling Products That Made Hair So Very Big in the 1980s

In a hirsute episode of ACS Reactions, a perfectly coiffed Ms. Beautyphile explains the chemical compounds and reactions behind all those crazy crimping, curling and styling products used to make hair so very big in the 1980s.

The 80s was a decade full of neon leg warmers, power ballads, and big hair. But how did we get that big hair so bad it’s good? A little bit of teasing and a lot of chemistry.