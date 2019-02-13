Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Chemistry Behind the Crimping, Curling and Styling Products That Made Hair So Very Big in the 1980s

by at on

In a hirsute episode of ACS Reactions, a perfectly coiffed Ms. Beautyphile explains the chemical compounds and reactions behind all those crazy crimping, curling and styling products used to make hair so very big in the 1980s.

The 80s was a decade full of neon leg warmers, power ballads, and big hair. But how did we get that big hair so bad it’s good? A little bit of teasing and a lot of chemistry.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP