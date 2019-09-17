A Wonderfully Mesmerizing Behind the Scenes Look at How Faber-Castell Makes Their Iconic Colored Pencils

Faber-Castell produced a wonderful video that offers a behind the scenes look at how their iconic colored pencils are created. The camera captures each step of the process, showing the combination of hand tasks with machine work. This footage, along with the quiet soundtrack, creates a lovely mesmerizing ASMR flow.

Producing 2.3 billion pencils a year and being in the business for over 257 years, Faber-Castell has a sound know-how of how quality pencils are made. Have a look behind the scenes of our manufacturing.

via The Awesomer