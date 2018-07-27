An Excellent Explanation Showing How Diversity of Thought Can Solve the Most Complex of Problems

Kirby Fergusone of Everything Is a Remix offers an excellent explanation of the word “diversity”, how diversity of thought can solve the most complex of problems, how different people with different paradigms will use different tools to address issues, and diversity will always win.

Diversity wins because it is a better way to solve complex problems. It’s more innovative it’s more productive it’s more adaptive and it’s smarter it makes us stronger because it allows us to cooperate with some groups while forcing us to compete with others.