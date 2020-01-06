Deaf People Share How They Experience Electronic Music Within Club Culture in an Enlightening Short Film

The award-winning documentary “A Sonic Pulse” by Dorothy Allen-Pickard is a beautifully enlightening short film in which deaf and hard of hearing people explain how they interact with highly vibrational electronic music, particularly within nightclubs and raves.
Each person talks about their experience with club culture, how they’ve been denied entrance into clubs due to their hearing impairment and how they’ve overcome this discrimination to fully enjoy the music itself.
A Sonic Pulse explores D/deaf people’s experience of electronic music from a visceral, communal and scientific perspective.