How Cheese Is Made Around the World

Beryl Shereshewsky, the resident cheese expert at Great Big Story, traveled around the world to learn how different cheeses were made. Shereshewsky went to Sardinia, Italy for their renown Casu Marzu, to Ponsanooth, England for Cornish Kern, to Bukowina Tatrazańska, Poland for Oscypek, to Tipling, Nepal for Chhurpi, to Plain, Wisconsin for Cheese Curds, Zazivia, Serbia for Pule cheese made from donkey milk and to Gruyéres, Switzerland for Gruyére d’Alpage. In visiting each of these places, Shereshewsky learned how each cheese was made, how it was prepared, how each tasted, and how each is served.

If there’s one food that everybody around the world loves, it’s cheese. Great Big Story’s resident cheese connoisseur and senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky introduces us to seven cheesemakers in seven countries, who show us their take on cheese.