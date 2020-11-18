fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

How Cats Really Sharpen Their Claws

by on

Science vlogger Kyle Hill (previously), amusingly debunks the myth that cats scratch at the living room couch with their claws in order to sharpen them. Instead, Hill explains the lesser-known biological reason as to why cats are driven to stretch out their claws on softer surfaces.

Cats shed their claws. When cats scratch, they are not continuously sharpening the same structure…cat’s claws are so sharp because they don’t sharpen them. When they make this… pulling grabbing motion, what they’re actually doing is encouraging the keratin furthest away from the blood supply of their little toe beans to shed, always revealing a top of the line sharp as possible mouse shredding implement.

The Secret Biology of Cat Claws

via The Awesomer


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved