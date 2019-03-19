How Beings Become Aware of the Need to Be Aware

In the first of a three-part series, Munich design group Kurzgesagt takes on the philosophical conundrum about the origin of consciousness, specifically how and when unaware beings become aware of their need to be aware. Amongst these origins is the need to know from where the next meal is coming, a sense of time, memory and vision.

