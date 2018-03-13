Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Army Ants Employ Innate Algorithms to Build Bridges With Own Bodies To Allow Them to Cross

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Ants Build Bridges

In a study conducted by Biologist Simon Garnier of the Swarm Lab at the New Jersey Institute of Technology discovered some very interesting exhibited behavior in the way army ants approach a situational quandary. In encountering the end of their path, these ants organized themselves via an innate algorithm to build a bridge with their own bodies that eventually allow all of them to cross. Per Garnier, these army ants operate as a whole body.

We investigate the mechanisms by which army ants of the genus Eciton form dynamical structures out of their own bodies, by attaching to each other using special morphological adaptations. These collective “living” constructions allow them to create temporary nests and support structures along their densely populated foraging and migratory trails.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP