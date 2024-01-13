How Different Animals View the World

Charlie from Top 10s explained how different animals view the world through their species-specific eyesight.

Today we’re gonna be looking at how 10 different animals see. So we’re used to seeing the world through our eyes, but most animals have completely different eyes and see the world totally differently.

He explained how dogs have partial color blindness, how bats see better at night, how bees see the UV spectrum, how sharks see clearly at varying depths, how birds can see the Earth’s magnetic field, how rats eyes move independently, how flies can see many things at once, how snakes have infrared sensors, how fish see at much wider angles than humans, and how cats have massive visual fields but can be very nearsighted.