Fascinating Timelapse of How a Tesla Model 3 Sedan Is Assembled From the Perspective of the Car on the Line

How a Tesla Is made

Tesla has put together a fascinating timelapse showing how their Model 3 electric sedan is put together, shot from the perspective of the car on the assembly line. Each step of the assembly line is captured as the hollow frame is specifically filled out with its distinctive interior in a very methodical manner.




