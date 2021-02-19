Whimsical Animals and Other Humorous Forms of Life Created Out of Common Household Items

Helga Stentzel, a talented visual artist in London who previously used food to make adorable little animals, has created a wonderful series for which she used various forms of laundry, different types of clothing, and other common household items to create whimsical images of animals and other forms of humorous anthropomorphic life. Prints are available for purchase through Stenzel’s online store.

Helga Stentzel is a Russian-born visual artist based in London, UK. She works across a wide range of media including illustration, photography, video and stop motion animation.

via Rated Modern Art