An Amusing Timelapse Showing How Two House Plants Occupy Themselves Over the Course of a Single Day

Darryl Cheng of The House Plant Journal (HPJ), posted a really amusing timelapse that shows exactly how what two very different, but equally beautiful houseplants do to occupy themselves during the day. This was made as part of a collaboration with Angus and Celeste, an Australian ceramic design company that specializes in planters. Cheng states that he takes an “engineer’s approach to house plant care” as proven in this video.

I’m pleased to bring you…two of my favourite daily movers: oxalis and maranta.The oxalis is wearing the latest from Angus and Celeste – a Hand-thrown Boulder Pot, complete with matching wire stand.

via Geekologie