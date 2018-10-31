Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Amusing Timelapse Showing How Two House Plants Occupy Themselves Over the Course of a Single Day

by at on

Houseplant Timelapse

Darryl Cheng of The House Plant Journal (HPJ), posted a really amusing timelapse that shows exactly how what two very different, but equally beautiful houseplants do to occupy themselves during the day. This was made as part of a collaboration with Angus and Celeste, an Australian ceramic design company that specializes in planters. Cheng states that he takes an “engineer’s approach to house plant care” as proven in this video.

I’m pleased to bring you…two of my favourite daily movers: oxalis and maranta.The oxalis is wearing the latest from Angus and Celeste – a Hand-thrown Boulder Pot, complete with matching wire stand.

via Geekologie



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP