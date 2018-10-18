Recycled Living Room Objects in Their Native Habitat Come Alive to Create Danceable Electronic Music

Neil Mendoza, an artist-in-residence at Recology SF, has created “House Party”, an artistic video installation featuring a fully furnished living room made up of recycled items that come alive to collaborate on a danceable electronic music piece. Mendoza also used recycled and found electronic items to create the soundtrack.

House Party is a musical installation that explores prized possessions in their native habitat. All the materials used to create this artwork, from the furniture to the computers, were scavenged from the discarded trash. …The actuators in the installation are controlled by an Arduino Zero (also found in the trash) and each screen is connected to a computer running custom software written in openFrameworks (OF).