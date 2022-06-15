A Melodic Medieval Cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’

Bardcore singer Hildegard von Blingin’ partnered with Algal the Bard to perform a beautifully melodic Medieval cover of the classic folk song “House of the Rising Sun”. Not only was the song played on traditional instruments, but the lyrics were altered slightly to reflect the general lexicon of the time.

There is a house in Orléans

They call the Rising Sun

It has been the ruin of many a soul

And Lord I know I’m one

Mother was a tailor

She sewed my chaperon

My father was a gambling man

Down, in Orléans

The only thing a gambler requires

Is a satchel and his luck

And the only time he’s satisfied

Is when he’s in his cups