A Melodic Medieval Cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’

Bardcore singer Hildegard von Blingin’ partnered with Algal the Bard to perform a beautifully melodic Medieval cover of the classic folk song “House of the Rising Sun”. Not only was the song played on traditional instruments, but the lyrics were altered slightly to reflect the general lexicon of the time.
There is a house in Orléans
They call the Rising Sun
It has been the ruin of many a soul
And Lord I know I’m one
Mother was a tailor
She sewed my chaperon
My father was a gambling man
Down, in Orléans
The only thing a gambler requires
Is a satchel and his luck
And the only time he’s satisfied
Is when he’s in his cups