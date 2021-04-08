Laughing Squid

Mikkeller Partners With HBO to Craft a Beer to Celebrate 10th ‘Iron’ Anniversary of ‘Game of Thrones’

House Mikkeller Beer

The folks at Mikkeller in Copenhagen, Denmark have partnered with HBO to craft a beautiful new beer to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the premiere of the Game of Thrones series.

We are proud to announce that House Mikkeller has entered a newly forged alliance with Game of Thrones that will bring a new age of ambitious ales to the good people in the Seven Kingdoms, beginning with the first beer ‘Iron Anniversary IPA’.?

The “House Mikkeller” can is a royal gold and brown color, features a familiar Eagle sigil on the front. The brew itself is called “Iron Anniversary” and is a tasty hazy NEIPA with several notes of fruit.

‘Iron Anniversary IPA’ is a New England IPA – also called NEIPA, hazy or juicy IPA due to its unfiltered appearance and significant amounts of hops that give it a fruity aroma. This relatively new style of beer is expressive without being too extreme and has been much hyped among microbreweries and beer enthusiasts in recent years.

Mikkeller GOT Beer

Mikkeller IPA GOT

