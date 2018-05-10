Laughing Squid

A Fascinating 3D Histogram Showing New York City’s Hourly Population on Each Day of the Week

by at on

The City Is Alive Manhattan

redditor citrusvanilla posted to the Data is Beautiful community an absolutely fascinating 3D histogram that measured the population of New York City on a hourly basis for every day of the week. Amongst the prevalent trends were the midday highs, evening lows, a good amount of activity on the weekend, though not as high as weekdays and the fact that the city never sleeps.

…despite what you may think about new yorkers most of them dont work on the weekends. most people come in monday through friday and then stay home on the weekends, not in manhattan ..basically, it is a time-series geospatial model of the block-by-block population of Manhattan throughout a hypothetical week in late Spring.

