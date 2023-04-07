A Gorgeous Guzheng Cover of ‘Hotel California’

Moyun, a talented musician in Hong Kong who “never shows her face”, played a gorgeous cover of the iconic Eagles song “Hotel California” on a traditional Chinese guzheng. While the song is certainly ubiquitous, it is challenging in its wide harmonic complexity. Moyun noted the guitar arrangement within the song while editing certain parts specific to her instrument.

The use of guitar in Hotel California can be regarded as one of the classic arrangements in history, especially the 1994 live version. So I made some deletions in the vocal part, focusing on the two guitar solos of the prelude and the ending.