Hot Wheels ‘Zoom In’ Car Captures Wonderful GoPro POV Footage During a San Diego Beach Run

Mattel and GoPro are releasing a new low-riding Hot Wheels car later this month, called the “Zoom-In,” that comes with an attachment for a GoPro camera. To test it out, outdoor enthusiast and tech geek Abe Kislevitz captured awesome POV footage from his “Zoom-In” as it sped across a San Diego beach run.
