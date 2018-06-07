Hot Wheels ‘Zoom In’ Car Has a GoPro Camera Mount to Capture POV Video Racing Down the Track

Mattel and GoPro teamed up to create the “Zoom In”, a low-riding Hot Wheels car that comes with an attachment for the GoPro HERO Session and GoPro HERO5 Session cameras, allowing cars to capture awesome POV footage from the vehicle as it races down the track. The Zoom In will be available to purchase in late June 2018.
images via Mattel