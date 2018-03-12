Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of the Beyond the Press channel built a hot tub completely out of ice and demonstrated how they were able to fill it with hot water. Anni enjoyed a nice cold beverage while trying to relax in their ice hot tub.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.