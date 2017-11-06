Binging With Babish Host Creates a Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS In Memory of a Good Friend

Garmt inspired and continues to inspire people all over the globe, and after watching him take the ice bucket challenge back in 2014 , he’s inspired me to take that campaign in a different direction – the hot pepper challenge. The concept is the same – nominate your friends and family to endure, instead of a bucket of ice water, a pepper as hot as they can handle – the hotter the pepper, the less money they’re required to donate. No matter what, each nominee must nominate 3 others to take the challenge.

