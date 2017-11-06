Binging With Babish Host Creates a Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS In Memory of a Good Friend

In a simultaneously heartbreaking and inspirational episode of “Binging With Babish“, host Andrew Rea revealed his normally hidden face to talk about Garmt van Soest, a devoted fan and good friend who passed away on October 28, 2017 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in his native Utrecht. Garmt van Soest was quite a known figure who enjoyed kitesurfing, food, computers and became an inspirational speaker, as documented in his book “Even with ALS“. He also kept a good humor about the disease stating “This disease will be sorry that he picked me” and that he “was experiencing ALS – so you don’t have to!”. He even wrote his own obituary and created his own memorial playlist. In memory of this wonderful man, Rea took a cue from the wildly popular 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and turned the heat up a bit with a Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS, with all proceeds going directly to the ALS Association.
Garmt inspired and continues to inspire people all over the globe, and after watching him take the ice bucket challenge back in 2014 , he’s inspired me to take that campaign in a different direction – the hot pepper challenge. The concept is the same – nominate your friends and family to endure, instead of a bucket of ice water, a pepper as hot as they can handle – the hotter the pepper, the less money they’re required to donate. No matter what, each nominee must nominate 3 others to take the challenge.
Challenge Guidelines:
Anaheim Pepper: $20 minimum donation
Jalapeno Pepper: $10 minimum donation
Habanero Pepper: $5 minimum donation
Anything Spicer: $0 minimum donation
+ Nominate 3 friends
Hey @seanseaevans, @rhettandlink, @PhillyD, @foodwishes, @HellthyJunkFood, @BrothersGreenBK – I challenge you!https://t.co/ilDhlZFMcn
— Binging With Babish (@BingingWBabish) November 6, 2017
Garmt van Soest taking the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014.