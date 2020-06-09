Hot 8 Brass Band Performs a Jazz Cover of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ to Raise Money for Musicians

We previously wrote about Hot 8 Brass Band from New Orleans performing a truly badass marching band version of the Joy Division song “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in 2018. The band reprised the song with a jazz twist to it in order to raise money for the Jazz Foundation Musicians’ Emergency Fund. Each musician in the band happily performed via video chat.

The Jazz Foundation of America said “In demanding times, musicians keep us grounded. They call up the strong, beautiful parts of our spirits. But without a single gig taking place during this crisis, there are no clubs to go to, no concerts to attend. The sudden standstill has left thousands of vulnerable artists in a state of financial free-fall as they live gig to gig and month to month. The need is unprecedented but reminds us of mission and purpose to provide emergency assistance in time of crisis.

This badass performance took place during the Jazz Foundation’s New Gig Concert on May 14, 2020.