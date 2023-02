Heavy Drum Intros Played on Buckets by Horse-Masked Musician in the Bathtub

Buckets the Drummer played a compilation of ten songs on buckets with, in his opinion, unnecessarily heavy drum intros while sitting in the bathtub wearing a horse mask. The only variation on the theme occurred during the Rush song “The Spirit of Radio” when five more tubs were added to the bathroom floor.

10 Drum Intros That Go Hard For No Reason