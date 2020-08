Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh horn-based trio Big Blitz quite seamlessly incorporated the sound of a car alarm into a badass instrumental piece. This song was their humorous response to the “Car Alarm” challenge by Too Many Zooz (previously).

Our full-length video response to Too Many Zooz’s Car Alarm Challenge. Recorded live in Pittsburgh, PA. Thanks to Too Many Zooz for creating this concept and challenge.

Here’s the video for “Car Alarm”.

via The Awesomer