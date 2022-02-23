Vibrant Hoop Embroidery Animals

Fiber artist Laura McGarrity creates absolutely amazing hoop embroidered animals that are stitched out of vibrantly colored thread that looks like paint. Each animal is made using different types of embroidery techniques and specific colors to make the image appear as realistic as possible, particularly when the animal is in action.

McGarrity told My Modern Met that she likes to put her own spin on such a traditional subject.

Animals are a very traditional subject, so I like adding my own ‘flavor’ to a piece by reinterpreting them with different palettes..I still feel like I’m learning the craft, so I like creating things using a variety of stitches and techniques.

via My Modern Met