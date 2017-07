On a calorie filled episode of Cracked‘s Honest Ads series, businessman Roger Horton (Jack Hunter) stars in a parody commercial that reveals how junk food companies manage to get us hooked on chips, candy, and crackers.

Now that we’re starting to get this whole cigarette thing under control, can we take care of the junk food companies that are getting all of us addicted to chips, candy, and crackers? We just wish everyone would be more honest about snack foods.