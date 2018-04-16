Giant Homemade Rideable Electric TIE Fighter

Hubbards, Nova Scotia creative builder Allan Carver built a giant remote controlled electric Star Wars TIE fighter from scratch that people can ride around in.

Two kinds of foam were used. L200 for the body and rigid 2″ thick insulation foam for the wings.

The motor controller was a Sabertooth dual-motor driver and worked perfectly with the RC controller. FYI, use the aileron and elevator pins.

I used a 70s Kenner toy for the wings and control pod scale, but I adjusted the width so it will fit through a set of double doors. For the back of the tie fighter, I used the toy shown in this video. It was much cleaner than the original Kenner tie fighter.

After measuring tie fighter and pilot height from the movies, it’s roughly one third the scale of a real tie fighter as depicted in the movies.