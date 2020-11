Colombian designers CatLife creates really cleverly designed home furniture that works as well for humans as it does for the resident cat(s). Each piece is crafted with strategically placed hiding spots for a kitty. These spots can be down low under the bed or inside a night table, desk, or other shelving.

At CatLife we integrate your spaces with those of your kitten. …Catlife was born in 2013 with the purpose of creating adequate spaces that meet the innate needs of felines.

