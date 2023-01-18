Octogenarian Lives in a Hobbit House He Built in 1984

Stuart Grant, a retired octogenarian woodworker in Tomich, Scotland, lives in an amazing Hobbit House he built for himself in 1984 and largely lives off-the-grid. Grant had never seen The Hobbit or any other Lord of the Rings films, nor read the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien books, yet he somehow accurately replicated the style while restoring a small historic cottage that served as an outbuilding on a house he was repairing at the time.

Great-grandad Stuart Grant, 89, moved into the cottage he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984, while he was renovating a house. But he found it so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky outbuilding which dated back 200 years, that he decided to make it his home.