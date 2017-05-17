Laughing Squid

The Fascinating History of Tea

In a refreshing Ted Ed Lesson animated by Stef Lee, educator Shunan Teng of New York City’s Tea Drunk describes the fascinating history of tea, the legendary farmer who discovered tea and how tea made its way from China to the rest of the world throughout the years.

Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water –– and from sugary Turkish Rize tea to salty Tibetan butter tea, there are almost as many ways of preparing the beverage as there are cultures on the globe. Where did this beverage originate, and how did it become so popular?

