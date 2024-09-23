The History of the Ever Evolving Taco Bell Menu

Weird History Food took an amusing look at the ever-evolving menu at Taco Bell, recounting the various items that were introduced and disappeared in specific decades since its founding. The menu items started off simply, but with the advent of technology paired with corporate sponsorships, made for more complicated offerings.

When the first Taco Bell opened its doors in 1962 founder Glenn Bell wasn’t slinging Crunch Wrap Supremes in the back of his little shop in Downey, California unless he had a time machine. The Taco Bell menu has seen a lot of significant changes over the decades. Sure we may have lost some delicious nchoices along the way but we’ve also gained more than a few innovative offerings .