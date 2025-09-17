The Long History Behind Modern Swear Words

Linguist Olly Richards of StoryLearning quite amusingly shared the historic origins of swear words, from ancient Rome through the 20th century. Richards also looked at how profanity helps with stress, how swear words were made safe for broadcast, and which swear words around the world carry the most meaning.

Ever wonder where swear words came from? In today’s video we take a deep dive into the history of swearing. We’ll look at some weird words that were forbidden (pants, anyone?) and find out which country has the worst swear words of all. Stick around. It’s going to be $#@$% awesome.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



