The Long History Behind Algospeak and Other Euphemistic Self-Censoring Linguistic Terms

Linguist Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords reviewed the long history of self-censoring euphemistic language, particularly in the age of social media. She further explained how in the early days of print media, grawlixes were commonly used to express profanity and how that type of self-censorship inspired algopeak – the use of similar sounds and rhythms to replace words that might trigger automated moderation of content.

Even though algospeak, the lingo that social media creators use to evade automated moderation feels like a recent invention, self-censorship has had a place in language for bleeping ever…. every language has taboo words and phrases. Often curse words or words used to refer to death, sex and bodily functions are considered impolite to talk about directly. So we use euphemisms or more indirect words and phrases in their place.

Euphemisms for Death

History of the Grawlix