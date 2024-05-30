A Brief But Tasty History of Ice Cream

In a brief but tasty TED-Ed lesson written by Vivian Jiang and animated by Masayoshi Nakamura, narrator Susan Zimmerman explains the ancient origins of ice cream, noting how it was made in the First Century by different people and inspired European travelers to make their own version of “sharbat” in the Middle Ages.

It was originally inspired by sherbet, or sharbat in Arabic, an icy drink believed to have originated in Persia, and subsequently gained popularity in the Middle Ages. European travelers brought sharbat recipes home, and began creating their own chocolate, pinecone, and even eggplant flavored takes on the refreshment.

The first milk-based version of this treat was developed by a Neapolitan chef in 1692. This first ice cream was brought to North America via immigration. It was very expensive to make at first due to the availability of ingredients, but over the course of several generations, it became less expensive to produce, thus making it popular in modern times.

By the end of World War II, the average American home had a freezer that could house a quart of ice cream. Even trucks could be equipped with freezers full of frozen treats. Today, ice cream continues to take on new forms. And while some of its mysteries may never be solved,one thing is certain: our love for ice cream will never thaw.