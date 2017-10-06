Laughing Squid

A Stunning Blueprint That Connects the History of Hip Hop Through a Golden Turntable Circuit Diagram

The Dorothy Collective has released “Hip-Hop Love Blueprint“, a beautiful print about the rich, musical history of the genre, through its origins up through its most modern iteration using a circuit diagram of a classic turntable to connect them together. The print is available for purchase through the Dorothy Collective site.

Our Hip-Hop Love Blueprint celebrates over 700 MCs, DJs, producers, turntablists, musicians, graffiti artists, b-boys and b-girls who (in our opinion) have been pivotal to the evolution of hip-hop, from pioneers such as DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash to present day chart success stories Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and global superstars Jay-Z and Kanye West.

