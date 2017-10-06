A Stunning Blueprint That Connects the History of Hip Hop Through a Golden Turntable Circuit Diagram

New epic blueprint launches on our site this week…as soon as we can wrestle it away from the cat #Isaidahiphop pic.twitter.com/w4D36wFCwf

Our Hip-Hop Love Blueprint celebrates over 700 MCs, DJs, producers, turntablists, musicians, graffiti artists, b-boys and b-girls who (in our opinion) have been pivotal to the evolution of hip-hop, from pioneers such as DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash to present day chart success stories Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and global superstars Jay-Z and Kanye West.

The Dorothy Collective has released “ Hip-Hop Love Blueprint “, a beautiful print about the rich, musical history of the genre, through its origins up through its most modern iteration using a circuit diagram of a classic turntable to connect them together. The print is available for purchase through the Dorothy Collective site.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!