Tapping Into the History of Boxed Wine

Tom Blank of Weird History Food tapped into the history of boxed wine, specifically that of the Franzia family, the pioneers of this popular yet often derided wine delivery vehicle. Boxed wine has seen an uptick as of late due to improvements in the actual product and the lower cost of shipping, which is passed on to customers.

For over 50 years, boxed wine has waterfalled seemingly endless fountains of booze into the mouths of college kids and concert goers alike. But as more and more brands have tossed bottles to the wayside, boxed wine has turned away from its party animal past and has made itself into a respectable bourgeois commodity.