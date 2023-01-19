The Fervent History of Absinthe

Tom Blank of Weird History Food Food looks at the long, sometimes misunderstood, and often fervent history of Absinthe (The Green Fairy). Blank explores its origins, ingredients, the cultural myths around the spirit, and how it came to be banned in several countries, including the United States.

Absinthe… There are few drinks that have the mystery, allure, and controversy of absinthe. Simultaneously touted as the hallmark of high society, and the downfall of the same, absinthe has had an unparalleled reputation. …Once banned throughout the United States and much of Europe due to its association with addiction and insanity, the beverage has made something of a global comeback.