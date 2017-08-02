A Look at the History of Movie Title Sequences

John P. Hess of Filmmaker IQ gives us an interesting look at the history of movie title sequences. He points out a few well known title sequences and observes at how intros have evolved over the years.

Not only do Title Sequences tell you the name of the film and the stars, they can also set the tone and mood and put you in the right frame of mind to experience the film or TV show to come. Explore the history of the title sequence and how they’ve evolved along with business of filmmaking over the past century.