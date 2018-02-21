Mesmerizing Footage of a Brazilian Hiking Trail Submerged Under Crystal Clear Water By Heavy Rain

On February 2,2018, park guide Waldemilson Vera captured absolutely mesmerizing footage of a private hiking trail inside Recanto Ecológico Rio de la Plata (Natural River Park) in Jardim, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. The trail had become completely submerged by in amazingly crystal clear water from river overflow caused by heavy rains. According to the park, this is a very rare occurrence.
(translated) When it rains a lot, the river of the Rio de la Plata runs slower, causing its damming, thus increasing the water level of the river Olho D’Água. Despite the flood, on the day the video was recorded the waters of the river Olho D’Agua remained crystal clear due to their conserved ciliary forest and being inside a Private Reserve of Natural Heritage – RPPN, a type of Conservation Unit. This was a rare episode, and by the end of the day the river had returned to its normal level.
