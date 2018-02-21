Mesmerizing Footage of a Brazilian Hiking Trail Submerged Under Crystal Clear Water By Heavy Rain

(translated) When it rains a lot, the river of the Rio de la Plata runs slower, causing its damming, thus increasing the water level of the river Olho D’Água. Despite the flood, on the day the video was recorded the waters of the river Olho D’Agua remained crystal clear due to their conserved ciliary forest and being inside a Private Reserve of Natural Heritage – RPPN, a type of Conservation Unit. This was a rare episode, and by the end of the day the river had returned to its normal level.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!