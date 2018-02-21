Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Mesmerizing Footage of a Brazilian Hiking Trail Submerged Under Crystal Clear Water By Heavy Rain

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Trilha Submersa no Recanto Ecolo?gico Rio da Prata

On February 2,2018, park guide Waldemilson Vera captured absolutely mesmerizing footage of a private hiking trail inside Recanto Ecológico Rio de la Plata (Natural River Park) in Jardim, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. The trail had become completely submerged by in amazingly crystal clear water from river overflow caused by heavy rains. According to the park, this is a very rare occurrence.

(translated) When it rains a lot, the river of the Rio de la Plata runs slower, causing its damming, thus increasing the water level of the river Olho D’Água. Despite the flood, on the day the video was recorded the waters of the river Olho D’Agua remained crystal clear due to their conserved ciliary forest and being inside a Private Reserve of Natural Heritage – RPPN, a type of Conservation Unit. This was a rare episode, and by the end of the day the river had returned to its normal level.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP