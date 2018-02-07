A High Speed Mechanical Display Rhythmically Going Through Its Numeric Paces at 60fps

Almost done with this project, I just need to finish the binary LED display to go along with the digits. The displays are Alfa Zeta 7 segment displays. There are 28 coils total on the board between the relays and the digits which are being driven by an ESP32 and and two NXP MC33996’s.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!