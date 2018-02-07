Laughing Squid

A High Speed Mechanical Display Rhythmically Going Through Its Numeric Paces at 60fps

by at on

High Speed Mechanical Display 60FPS

Programmer and designer Proto G is in the process of building a six-digit clock that will feature his electromechanical decimal to binary to hex converter and two-digit display. Proto G captured 60fps footage of his current high speed seven-segment mechanical display numerically going through its noisy, yet rhythmic paces. He shared his tutorial on how to build the device on Instructables.

Almost done with this project, I just need to finish the binary LED display to go along with the digits. The displays are Alfa Zeta 7 segment displays. There are 28 coils total on the board between the relays and the digits which are being driven by an ESP32 and and two NXP MC33996’s.

via reddit

