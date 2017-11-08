Laughing Squid

Hidden Valley Is Offering a Holiday Mini-Keg Filled With Five Liters of Their Signature Ranch Dressing

Hidden Valley Keg

Employing the old adage that bigger is better, Hidden Valley is offering a wonderfully decadent five liter mini-keg filled with their signature ranch dressing for the 2017 holidays. The $50 keg can be pre-ordered through the Hidden Valley Ranch Flavour Gallery for delivery beginning on December 11.

  • It isn’t a party unless the Hidden Valley® Ranch is flowin’
  • Height is 9.7 inches and Diameter is 6.3 inches
  • Stackable and holds up to 5 liters of ranch
  • Special inside coating meets FDA specifications and keeps the ranch tasting fresh.
  • Includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch!

via Kim Bhasain, Digg

Loading...
