Hidden Valley Is Offering a Holiday Mini-Keg Filled With Five Liters of Their Signature Ranch Dressing

Employing the old adage that bigger is better, Hidden Valley is offering a wonderfully decadent five liter mini-keg filled with their signature ranch dressing for the 2017 holidays. The $50 keg can be pre-ordered through the Hidden Valley Ranch Flavour Gallery for delivery beginning on December 11.

