A Preview of the Uniquely Stunning Artwork Featured in Volume 49 of Hi-Fructose Magazine

Volume 49 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine has been announced and showcases vivid cover artwork by Erik Parker. The interior of the publication features talented contemporary artists from all over the globe such as Ori Toor, Hilda Palafox, Lukifer Aurelius, Beth Katleman, Ben Tolman, amongst other unique artists. Issue 49 also includes a special “The Art of the Mushroom” insert.

The 49th issue of Hi-Fructose New Contemporary Art Magazine features the poetic figurative paintings of Lukifer Aurelius, the glitchy narrative mayhem of Ori Toor, The bold graphic paintings of Hilda Palafox, the ornate sculptures of Beth Katleman, the outrageous paintings of cover feature Erik Parker, the intricate drawings of Ben Tolman, art history and the reluctant realism of F. Scott Hess, and the new sculptures and paintings by Amy Sol, as well as a special report on the hand painted (and uber-violent) movie posters of Ghana. Plus: a Special 16-page insert section dedicated to previewing the Hi-Fructose Presents: the Art of the Mushroom show and more.