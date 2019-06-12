A Badass ‘Heroic Girls in Movies’ Scratch Off Poster

Timothy and Aurélia Sanders of Curious Charts have created a wonderfully badass “Heroic Girls in Movies” scratch-off poster that features 46 illustrated heroines of the silver screen. The artistic duo wanted to inspire their young daughter with examples of strong females who can think, fight and be unapologetically proud of who they are.

You won’t find any girls trying to get a vampire to fall in love with them. No transformations of nerdy girls into fashion models or delicate princesses. In this poster, nerds don’t have to change, and princesses kick butt.

The Sanders are raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this affirming poster (along with accompanying temporary tattoos) to market.

Our mission is to make fun paper goods that inspire girls, women, and other groups who demand + deserve equal justice. This is our sixth time running a poster project on Kickstarter and we’re pleased to say we know what we’re doing. The design, printing, packaging, and shipping all happen here in Wisconsin, and we’ve been shipping packages around the world for over five years.

